Olivia Rodrigo boyfriend 2021: Who is Olivia Dating now?

Olivia Rodrigo recently released “Drivers License” in January of 2021. This song took off and definitely made her more well-known and famous than before. Surprisingly the pop star seems to be single at the moment, it is worth mentioning though that there’s been a lot of relationship drama in her life since the release of her hit song. The song itself was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and even inspired an entire SNL skit. She also just went on SNL to perform her multimillion-dollar hit on May 16th, 2021.

Joshua Basset

joshua bassett confirming he never dated olivia rodrigo and it was all made up theories ??? today is such a good day 😁 pic.twitter.com/XXsL3R7rwJ — ♡ bex ♡ (@bcwens) May 16, 2021

There were many rumors that the hit single was about her ex-boyfriend and High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett. This is because they played Gabriella and Troy in the new High School Musical: The Musical Series on Disney Plus. Obviously, it is hard to play those characters without one falling for the other. It is hard to figure out if they were actually dating or just a fling. They would post pictures and Tik Toks with each other in them around the same time as filming High School Musical in August 2020. Rodrigo did give her fans a little hint into a heartbreak last summer. In August 2020, she posted a TikTok of herself eating a muffin while listening to “All I Want” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and wrote, “And that’s on failed relationships.”

Shortly after, Bassett was spotted out with Girl Meets Worldstar Sabrina Carpenter. And considering the “Drivers License” lyrics mention a “blonde girl,” fans assumed that Rodrigo was throwing shade at Carpenter. It sounds like the three stars were involved in a very complicated love triangle. If you were following this whole drama you would know that things got even worse when Bassett released a song called “Lie Lie Lie” roughly one week after “Drivers License” came out. Initially, fans thought that it was a rebuttal. However, Bassett quickly shut down rumors that the track was about Rodrigo at all. “I wrote ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ after I found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time,” he wrote on his Instagram story at the time.

Ethan Wacker

So if it’s not about him then who is the song about? Her last boyfriend was Ethan Wacker, co-star on Bizaardvark. However, there is a very small chance the song was about him since they dated from 2018 to 2019 and ended on good terms supposedly.

Conan Gray

olivia rodrigo and conan gray killing their exes together a concept :')

pic.twitter.com/3CBVOzgszb — good 4 thea (@apathylikesalt) May 15, 2021

There is only one more possibility but it looks like she’s living the single life. There’s been some speculation that Rodrigo may be dating singer, Conan Gray. The rumors first started when they helped tease some re-recorded tracks from Taylor Swift’s Fearless album. However, both shut the rumors down saying that they are just good friends supporting each other’s endeavors. Sadly, there is no known boy in the picture right now.

What to expect from Rodrigo

She is releasing an entire album on May 21st, 2021 and everyone cannot wait. The album features her two hit singles “Drivers License,” and “Deja Vu.” Cannot wait for this break-up album to come out!