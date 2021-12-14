The 7 Best Eyebrow Gels To Get Instagram Brows

Let’s keep it one hundred, sisters. Brows can literally make up or break your entire makeup look. So if you want to achieve beautifully full and natural ‘Insta brows, you’re going to need a brow gel that makes your precious brows look perfectly groomed.

Here are 7 of our top picks:

Glossier.com

This holy-grail product hits the top of the review list all the time for its long-lasting hold that leaves brows looking natural and defined. You don’t even need an eyebrow pencil to achieve instantly full brows.

Milkmakeup.com

You’re going to be hooked by its thickening, heart-shaped fibers that will adhere to your skin and hair for long-lasting fullness, shape, and definition. Its packed with nourishing hemp-derived cannabis seed oil that will nourish your brows like a hair mask.

Get your dream brows with this inexpensive gel! This brow mascara will give your brows the perfect amount of shape, texture and color.

There’s no talking about brow gel without mentioning this cult-favourite. The seamless application helps to add more definition in just a few swipes.

This eyebrow gel is so good that you don’t need to get your brows microbladed. Thrivecausemetics’ AH-MAZing brow gel will step up your brow game with its semi-permanent microblading gel that tints, fills and defines for fuller looking brows.

Urbandecay.com

This formula is lightweight and gives a natural-looking finish. The brow gel arrives in four universally wearable tints and a clear shade as well.

Covergirl.com

A volumizing brow gel with a small applicator that guarantees your brows are precisely defined, and perfectly sculpted. Thanks to the fadeproof and transfer-proof formula, you don’t have to worry about your brows smudging during the middle of the day, or umm..during a d*ck appointment.