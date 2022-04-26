How Can US Online Gambling Sites Become More Entertaining?

Online gambling sites in the US are reporting record month-on-month as well as year-on-year revenues mainly because word of just how exciting these online casinos are is quickly spreading.

With tech partners such as GVC, SG Digital, GAN, Kambi, Rush Street Interactive, as well as software providers like NetEnt, Playtech, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and 888 Gaming all boasting decades of experience working in European, Asian, and LATAM iGaming markets, it comes as no surprise that online gambling in the USA is already flourishing.

And the cycle continues with goodgamblingsites.com who offer the best USA online gambling sites and continue to increase their casino game portfolios via fresh partnerships with software providers looking to expand into the US iGaming market. Add a flurry of bonus offers, excellent customer support, and a growing number of jackpot slots, just what else can online gambling sites in the US do to make their platform more exciting?

Continue to form new partnerships with software providers (game developers)

Due to the state-by-state licensing, software providers looking to expand into the US must apply for individual licenses. For example, to operate in New Jersey, the software provider will need a Supplier License from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, and to supply games in Pennsylvania, the provider needs an Interactive Gaming license from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

While this licensing is there to protect players, the process could be simplified. In Europe, some casinos have 30 and up to 80 game developer brands. In the US, most casinos host games from around 10 software providers, and that number includes New Jersey where online casinos have been legal since 2013. If the casino tech partners could offer a smoother transition through the licensing process and first-year incentives with an exit strategy in case things don’t work out, more software providers would come.

That said, at the end of last year, an IGT and Yggdrasil content partnership was penned in to bring the SBC 2021 Slot Provider of the Year into US online casinos. However, some of the most popular video slots developers such as Play’n GO, Blueprint Gaming, Microgaming, and Relax Gaming are still yet to show signs of entering the US market, while all these brands recently steamrolled into the opening day of the brand new Ontario iGaming market. Why are they not in the US?

Link progressive jackpots with other states (mimic online poker)

US online poker has a ‘Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement’ so poker players from Nevada, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania can play against each other in poker tournaments. Yet, due to the way licensing is set up in each state, there is no cross-state networking for jackpot slots. If online casinos were also able to link progressive jackpots, it would create far higher jackpot payouts, and the jackpots would drop more often.

Playing video slots with a progressive jackpot comes with the added thrill of a shot at a high-paying win. Some can even be life-changing with 6- and 7-figure jackpots. A prime example of this is the highest paid jackpot yet worth €19.4 million ($21.1 million), recorded in Europe via the Mega Moolah jackpot network. However, in the USA progressive jackpots rarely break the $1 million mark because there are not enough players contributing due to the low populations of each state.

To explain further, progressive jackpots increase via percentage contributions from every spin bet. For instance, NetEnt’s Divine Fortune takes 3.7% of every spin bet and contributes this to the jackpot. Therefore, the more players that bet, the higher the jackpot rises, and the more frequently it will pay. As such, the Mega Moolah jackpot series in Europe is able to pay 7-figure jackpots regularly because its exposure is to a population of 500,000+ million. Conversely, Divine Fortune in New Jersey online casinos has a maximum exposure of 9 million people, Pennsylvania 13 million, and Michigan 10 million. Networking all 3 would give the slot exposure to 32 million!

Improve Filter Options to Sort Video Slots

When casino players visit an online casino, they want to maximize their free time by finding their favorite style of game as quickly as possible. When it comes to table games, the lobbies are generally easy to browse because this game type doesn’t have as vast a selection of game titles as online video slots. The problem with some casinos is the filter options are not detailed enough.

Usually, the standard is ‘popular games’, ‘new games’, ‘jackpot slots’, and ‘slots’. To make the entire experience more exciting, there should be options to sort slots by ‘theme’, ‘Megaways’, ‘pay lines’, ‘reel count’, ‘buy bonus’, ‘free spins feature’, and more. Just seeing a casino has a diverse set of slot options will excite players, as opposed to walls of games to scroll through and trial error, which can be a tedious task.

Final Thoughts!

US online casino platforms are user-friendly, and mobile, responsive while also offering amazing mobile apps, as well as full cybersecurity with end-to-end computer encryption plus they come with attractive bonus deals and full customer support services. That being said, if we were very picky, there are a few adjustments that online casinos could implement to improve players’ gambling experience. Streamlining the process of signing up software providers not already in the US market, using the same ‘Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement’ as online poker so casinos can link progressive jackpots across states in order to increase the jackpot amounts, and improve filter options for online slots sections for more convenient and faster slot game selection.