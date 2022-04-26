What’s the Most You Can Win on Buffalo Slot Machines?

Buffalo-themed video slots are one of the go-to themes for game developers in both the land-based and online casino verticals. Much like Egyptian-themed slots, casino players have a connection with buffalo-style slot titles, and so when one hits the casino floors or online casino lobbies, it is almost always a fan favorite amongst slot enthusiasts. For this reason, almost every major software provider has a popular Buffalo slot on their game portfolio.

In Europe, the Buffalo Blitz slot series (Playtech), and the Buffalo King slot series (Pragmatic Play) boast some of the most played online slots on the continent. On the land-based scene, Aristocrat is famous for its slot title ‘Buffalo’ found in both land-based and online casinos globally. Meanwhile, in the USA, slot enthusiasts can play Buffalo Charge in US casinos that host slots produced by CORE Gaming as well as Thundering Buffalo: Jackpot Dash developed by High 5 Games powered by Vault 5.

Each of these Buffalo-themed slots comes with different maximum win multipliers in their base game, while Thundering Buffalo: Jackpot Dash comes with the chance of winning a jackpot.

Buffalo Charge – Potential to Pay up to 2,500x Spin Bet Multipliers

This video slot is developed by Core Gaming and features 25 pay lines on 5×4 reels, 95.34% theoretical RTP, and you can place bets worth $0.25 to $100 per spin. While this slot does not have a jackpot, there is a free spins bonus game where big wins lay in wait. The game takes place on in front of the popular US winter vacation destination, the Great Plains of North America, and is adorned with a stunning background of snow-capped mountains.

The Buffalo Wild symbol, Buffalo Dash, and free spins with multipliers are the key features to landing big wins. When you land 3 bonus symbols, this triggers a bonus pick-me game where you can win one of 3 bonuses – Buffalo Free Spins, A Buffalo Spin, or a Cash Prize. If you land free spins, this is where the Buffalo Wild and its Buffalo Dash feature come into play. The Buffalo Wild not only substitutes for regular symbols, but it also doubles up as a symbol combination that pays out 20x your spin bet if you land 5 on a pay line. Therefore, if your spin bet is $1, you win $20.00.

How to win big on Buffalo Chase

When 2 buffalo wild symbols land on the reels and are separated by 1 or more reels, this will automatically kickstart the Buffalo charge feature. The buffalos will charge across the reels leaving wild symbols in their path. Potentially this could mean all 20 positions on the reels fill up with wilds triggering all 25 pay lines to pay the top win of 20x your spin bet. That’s 500x your spin bet. If this happens during the free spins bonus with the 5x multiplier active, your win becomes 2,500x your spin bet. If you bet the maximum $100 per spin, that’s a $250,000 payday!

Thundering Buffalo: Jackpot Dash

The Thundering Buffalo: Jackpot Dash video slot uses 5×3 reels, 243-ways-to-win mechanics, has a 96% theoretical RTP, and is a popular slot played on the move via popular mobile apps. It comes with a free spins bonus feature, bonus wilds, and a double symbol. Rather than lining up symbols on a pay line, it uses an adjacent reel feature.

As long as the first symbol begins on reel 1 and alike symbols are in any position on consecutive adjacent reels, you get paid. For example, the same symbol on reels 1-2-3-4 is a 4-symbol combination win. But the same symbol on reels 1-2-4-5 does not count as a win because there is no alike symbol on reel 3. Of course, Thundering Buffalo: Jackpot Dash has a wild symbol, so if the wild is on reel 3, then you win a 5-symbol combination.

One of the main features of this slot is the double buffalo symbol. It acts as 2 symbols bringing in a combination win that counts as 10 symbols if it appears on all 5 reels. This pays out 200x your spin bet to which you can bet $0.15 to $100 per spin. However, that’s not the slot’s highest win.

How to win big on Thundering Buffalo: Jackpot Dash

The Jackpot Dash feature can unlock a multiplier worth 1,500x your spin bet. If you bet $100, that’s a $2,500 win. There are also 4 other lower-paying jackpots worth 15x, 30x, 150x, and 300x your spin bet. Triggering the jackpots involves collecting overlay symbols, and once you have collected 10 symbols corresponding to one of the jackpots, the multiplier jackpot win triggers.

Winning Big on Slots is All About Bankroll Management!

To win big on a slot, you need to think about using your money management skills in the same way as you would when planning to save money in your everyday life. You have to be in it to win it, and if you burn through your bankroll too quickly, you won’t be able to play. With sound bankroll management, you can divide your budget into sessions. Next, decide how many spins you would like per session, and formulate a bet sizing strategy.

For example, if you want to play Buffalo Chase, and you would like 100 spins per session, then with the minimum bet of 0.25 per spin, you will need $25 per session. If you plan on playing 5 days per week, you need $125 in your bankroll. Provided you bank all your winnings and stick to 100 spins per session, you’ll come out at the end of every session with winnings whether it is over or under the amount, you budgeted. Follow this bankroll management strategy, and you’ll reduce your losses and maximize your chances of coming away with a profit.