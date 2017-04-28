On September 14, 2016, Khloe Kardashian posted a (probably stunning) paparazzi shot of sister Kourtney and herself going to dinner in Miami.

Now, the photographer, XPosure, is pressing legal charges for unlicensed use of the photograph.

“Plaintiff never licensed the Photograph to defendants,” the complaint states, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Nevertheless, defendants have used, and continue to use, the Photograph without authorization or permission from plaintiff to do so.”

I have never seen the word “photograph” capitalized when it’s not the title of a Nickelback song, but I digress.

XPosure is seeking damages of up to $25,000 for infringement for denying their right to make money from her 67 million followers, and refusing to credit XPosure on the photograph.

While $25,000 isn’t exactly a difficult ask from a career woman who has built such an empire for herself, it still seems odd that posting a picture of yourself — even if you are famous — would be cause for legal action.

Then again, when you make so much money from posting a single sponsored Instagram post, citing your sources, so to speak, matters.

It appears Khoe shouldn’t have posted that photograph… even if it makes her laugh. (I’m not sorry.)