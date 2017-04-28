Trader Joe’s is the go-to destination for cheap wine, addictive snacks, and cheap wine. Still, the store has outdone itself with its new Birthday Cake Candy Bar, which Refinery 29 discovered earlier this week (important journalism.)

Popular Instagram account The Junk Food Aisle alerted its followers of the new product, a white chocolate bar with cookie crumbs and sprinkles. Honestly, with ingredients like that, it would be stretching the limits of possibility to NOT be delicious.

The festive packaging details balloons, multicolored confetti, and a pink-and-blue birthday cake to get you in the spirit.

Not convinced? Look at these aesthetically-pleasing Instagrams of the new dessert for 10-20 minutes, and be sure to peruse the reviews on The Junk Food Aisle‘s Instagram, because we take 0% of the responsibility if it’s for some reason not Hogwarts-level of magical.

Still, it looks pretty damn good.