Forever 21 Has Joined The Bow Wow Challenge & It’s Iconic

Earlier this week, in the midst of an FBI scandal and The Rock’s potential presidential nomination, the Bow Wow challenge emerged out of the darkness, bringing us a sense of quiet, spiteful joy.

On Tuesday, Bow Wow (Shad Moss) posted a photo of what he claimed was his private jet — but a passenger on a commercial airline spotted him in a seat nearby and busted him online for all to see. Thus, the haunting and beautiful #BowWowChallenge was born.

The Internet is dragging Bow Wow for his falsehood by turning him into a viral — and somewhat deserved — meme about lying to look better.

Lmfaooooo who's mans is this @smoss?! pic.twitter.com/MHDvIcMppG

— Osama Bin Drinkin'🥃 (@Al_Khee) May 9, 2017

Forever 21 has now joined the party, mercilessly mocking Bow Wow with their “luxury” campaign shoot.

The clothing brand cut and pasted models on top of a photo of an island. “Bts of our luxury island festival campaign shoot #bowwowchallenge,” the post read. “Haters will say it’s photoshop.”

It is, of course, poorly-executed photoshop. This social media director deserves a raise.

Forever 21 is also having an expansive Mother’s Day sale — so repay them for their sheer check on their website, and enjoy a little something for yourself.

