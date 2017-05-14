Paris Jackson has been in and out of the news constantly in recent months due to her budding acting and modeling career and her famous friends — but she isn’t allowing the heightened level of scrutiny to force her to be someone she’s not.

Yesterday (May 13), Jackson posted a black-and-white profile photo to her Instagram where she’s topless, revealing her ribcage tattoo, accompanied by an impassioned speech to her followers who may begrudge her the nudity.

“I’ll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself,” she writes, “being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i’m usually naked when i garden. it’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do.”

She certainly has the right to wear (or not, as the case may be) and post whatever the hell she wants.

Jackson then goes on to talk about the relationship between feminism and self-expression, and the misconception that feminism and sexiness must be mutually exclusive (and that feminists who bare their bodies are in some way betraying the cause.)

“Not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself,” she writes.

She rounds out the post with a shout-out to body positivity. “No matter what ‘flaws’ you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUA4AUEBAMu/

It’s a powerful message, and we give her all of the props for delivering it.