Buying a “the future is female” tee may make you feel like you’re fighting back against the current administration — and, in a sense, you are. But even better than dressing how you feel is supporting products that actually benefit important causes.

The Lipstick Lobby is a brand that uses its lipstick for change, and it is currently selling a stunning Elle Woods-shade of pink lipstick with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting Planned Parenthood.

“Wearing this lipstick is a reminder that small actions can create big waves,” the website says, “It’s a simple way to speak up and speak out against the threats to women’s freedoms and health care posed by the Trump administration. It’s a small thing we can all do right here, right now to create change.”

The company sells one shade, Kiss My Pink, in a buoyant bubblegum hue (though it may sell other shades and benefit other causes in the future) and it’s totally vegan and cruelty-free.

If the American Health Care Act passes the Senate, it will disallow all federal funds to Planned Parenthood, including Medicaid payments.

There has never been a better time to splurge on a nice lipstick — and this one, priced at $19, is as much resistance as self-care.