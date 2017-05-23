Monday night’s explosion in Manchester is weighing heavy on everyone’s hearts today. 22 people were killed at an Ariana Grande concert, an event that drew many teens and children, and the world is in a state of suspended shock and horror at the act of violence.

Many celebrities have taken to Twitter and Instagram to spread their messages of love and concern with the world, and comedian James Corden was not immune, devoting a segment on his late night show, The Late Late Show, to talk about the attack.

“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen,” he began, “but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight.”

He fought back tears as he spoke, addressing Manchester as a place.

“When I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there,” he continued. “And I’m telling you, a more tight-knit community you will be hard-pressed to find — strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening … We’ll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening.”

Watch the touching video below.