If you’re not a fan of shaving your underarms every day, you’re certainly not alone: according to a new report, nearly one in four millennial women have stopped shaving their armpit hair.

A 2013 survey revealed that 95% of women ages 16-24 shave their underarms, while the same survey three years later had that figure down to 77%, The Telegraph reports.

The au natural trend doesn’t just apply to armpits, either: the number of women who shave their legs has fallen seven percent down to 85%.

“There’s…some pushing back against societal expectations of what women should look like,” Roshida Khanom, associate director in beauty and personal care at Mintel (who conducted the study), explained. She also thinks the trend could be in part due to a heightened focus on wellness (and eschewing of shaving foam and removal cream.)

It’s also possible that pop culture has impacted this trend. Miley Cyrus, Bella Thorne, and Jemima Kirke have all been outspoken about their lack of interest in following societal shaving requirements, and stand proud and secure in that.

Ultimately, the decision to shave — or not shave — is entirely up to the individual, and what you feel most comfortable and beautiful doing.