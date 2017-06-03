Ariana Grande has been staying strong in the face of violence and fear. The 23-year-old pop star is currently in Manchester once again for her benefit concert (June 4) to raise money for the victims of the Manchester, England bombing.

That isn’t all she’s doing, either: Grande and her manager Scooter Braun visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet with injured fans before the concert.

“Today was one of the toughest days I have ever witnessed,” Braun, captioned his Instagram, slideshow, “@arianagrande you were a rock for so many in need. Thank you to all who helped us and to the amazing children and their families we met and the families of those lost we sat with. Your courage has changed us all forever. #westandwithmanchester.”

Grande posed for photographs, spoke with, and hugged the children and teens — and according to several Twitter and Instagram posts from their families, filled them with joy.

The Manchester bombing at Grande’s concert left 22 dead and many injured. We applaud Ari for handling this heartbreaking event with grace, fearlessness, and above all, love.