Ariana Grande has been staying strong in the face of violence and fear. The 23-year-old pop star is currently in Manchester once again for her benefit concert (June 4) to raise money for the victims of the Manchester, England bombing.
That isn’t all she’s doing, either: Grande and her manager Scooter Braun visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet with injured fans before the concert.
“Today was one of the toughest days I have ever witnessed,” Braun, captioned his Instagram, slideshow, “@arianagrande you were a rock for so many in need. Thank you to all who helped us and to the amazing children and their families we met and the families of those lost we sat with. Your courage has changed us all forever. #westandwithmanchester.”
Grande posed for photographs, spoke with, and hugged the children and teens — and according to several Twitter and Instagram posts from their families, filled them with joy.
View this post on Instagram
Ariana Grande brought a much-needed smile on Friday to the faces of some of her young fans who were injured in the Manchester terror attack. 💗💗💗 The pop star paid a surprise visit to youngsters at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, who continue to receive treatment following the May 22 suicide bombing following her concert at the Manchester Arena. Grande spoke with and hugged the children, and also posed for photographs. Adam Harrison, whose daughter Lily suffered spinal injuries in the attack, said she was “on cloud nine” following Grande’s visit. “This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week,” added Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was also injured in the blast. “So happy she came I could burst. Never seen Jaden so happy; even cried again myself,” Mann told the BBC. @arianagrande made the hospital visit soon after returning to Manchester for the first time since the attack, which killed 22 people and injured dozens more. It came ahead of her all-star “One Love Manchester” benefit concert at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium on Sunday. @katyperry, @justinbieber, @mileycyrus, @Coldplay and @Pharrell are all set to perform. Proceeds will go to the Red Cross’ “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.” – @leemoran for @huffpostentertainment
View this post on Instagram
Today was one of the toughest days I have ever witnessed. @arianagrande you were a rock for so many in need. Thank you to all who helped us and to the amazing children and their families we met and the families of those lost we sat with. Your courage has changed us all forever. #westandwithmanchester
The Manchester bombing at Grande’s concert left 22 dead and many injured. We applaud Ari for handling this heartbreaking event with grace, fearlessness, and above all, love.