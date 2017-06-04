Just a week after the horrific violence in Manchester, London found itself the victim of several attacks near London Bridge and Borough Market. The attacks last night (June 3) included a hit-and-run and several stabbings, BBC reports. At least seven are confirmed dead and 48 hospitalized; law enforcement has called them “terrorist incidents.”

Fortunately, police acted swiftly, killing three suspects with eight minutes of the initial emergency call.

Now celebrities, public figures, and world leaders are reaching out to offer their support and love to London after this terrible violence. President Donald Trump drew ire by criticizing the mayor of London and using the attack to make political claims about gun control, but we are not including his remarks here: we are only compiling love.

The thugs who mowed down innocent people would love to think of the UK 'reeling' but it isn't. Don't confuse grief with lack of courage. https://t.co/9MEUfPLnkv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 4, 2017

I love you London. This news devastates me and I don't feel a tweet to be enough but know my heart and prayers are with u. #londonbridge 🙏🏼 — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 4, 2017

London lives. And thrives. And stands together. I love you guys. We all do. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 4, 2017

It's so hard for me to comprehend what is going on in the 🌍 right now. My ❤️goes out to everyone in London today. This needs to STOP.😞🇬🇧🙏🏼☮️ — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) June 3, 2017

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

Morning SuperSoulers. 🙏🏾for London and the "Nature" of our whole planet today. #PrayForLondon — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) June 4, 2017

🙏🏾 for London. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 4, 2017

thoughts are with the people of London today after yet another horrific attack . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 4, 2017

Ariana Grande is expected to go on with her Manchester benefit concert this evening in spite of the new terrorism, NBC reports. This courageous, selfless woman continues to leave us in awe.