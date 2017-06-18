Every single time Twitter updates their app, chaos ensues. The latest version involves circular avatars, DMs where the profile button used to be, and rolling likes that change without refreshing the app.
The new features on iOS include a new side navigation menu, Moments, allowing links to open in the app’s Safari browser, and typography changes, Refinery29 reports.
Many users are calling out the company for repeatedly changing the way the app looks while refraining from acting to stop harassment, bullying, and threats on the app (especially those directed at women.) However, most of the reactions to this new update are in respect to the jarring physical transformation.
Granted, some people are fans of the new ~lewk.~ But even those are hesitant to admit it.
