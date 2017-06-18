Every single time Twitter updates their app, chaos ensues. The latest version involves circular avatars, DMs where the profile button used to be, and rolling likes that change without refreshing the app.

The new features on iOS include a new side navigation menu, Moments, allowing links to open in the app’s Safari browser, and typography changes, Refinery29 reports.

Many users are calling out the company for repeatedly changing the way the app looks while refraining from acting to stop harassment, bullying, and threats on the app (especially those directed at women.) However, most of the reactions to this new update are in respect to the jarring physical transformation.

Granted, some people are fans of the new ~lewk.~ But even those are hesitant to admit it.

idk how to use the new twitter guess im a dad now happy father's day to me — erin gilfoy (@eringilfoy) June 19, 2017

Day 5 of the Twitter update:

I'm still sliding into my own DMs trying to get to my profile — Alex, but online (@Alex_but_online) June 18, 2017

This hasn't shown up on mine yet but I look forward to everyone's classic non-hysterical reaction to a Twitter design change pic.twitter.com/rKXKB30LyG — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 15, 2017

old twitter vs new twitter pic.twitter.com/Ct4JC3UM5o — Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) June 15, 2017

omg I just saw a pic of the new twitter update, brb while I NEVER update my twitter app EVER — lauren ✄ (@laurDIY) June 15, 2017

when twitter rolls out a new update with no warning pic.twitter.com/zS6H9RidyK — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 15, 2017