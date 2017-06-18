In a surprising new study, researchers found that 70 percent of women are attracted to men who are ten to 20 pounds overweight à la celebrities like Chris Pratt pre-Guardians of the Galaxy, Vince Vaughn, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more.

Planet Fitness commissioned an online study of over 2,000 men and women in the U.S. according to Women’s Health Magazine and came to the conclusion that women often tolerate, and even prefer, men with bodies that are less sculpted and a little more filled out.

Since men with this frame make up 37% of American males ages 20-54, this should be good news to many. The study also found that nearly half of the women surveyed feel dad bods are the “new six-pack” and a full 83 percent of mothers would be proud if their husband had this physique.

While one wouldn’t anticipate Planet Fitness to be pushing for gaining pounds rather than shedding them, the gym actually conducted the survey in order to reassure members of the gym that they would not be judged while working out, senior VP of marketing, Jessica Correa, explained.

“Our survey results show the majority of people think positively about dad bods, and men who identify as having them are proud of who they are. That’s exactly how we want all of our members to feel when they come to Planet Fitness.”

Here’s hoping that women are extended the same courtesy and that our society evolves to embrace more body-types of all kinds in the future.