Britney Spears is known as one of the hardest working artists in the music business. She’s been around for decades, giving us hits from the time of her debut with “…Baby One More Time.” She proved long ago that she isn’t called the princess of pop for nothing. Despite the fact that Britney has proven herself as an icon, she still faces speculation about whether or not she can actually sing.

The question came up during one of Britney’s recent interviews with Israeli TV. She was asked if she used audio playback during her dance-heavy performances. She shut down those speculations, saying that, even though she does use audio playback, it still doesn’t mean that she didn’t and doesn’t know how to belt out her classic numbers.

Exclusive: Britney in a new interview for the Israeli TV about her playback issue! pic.twitter.com/19NKnnRgH0 — Tsur Eden (@Stan4Godney) June 27, 2017

“I’m glad you’re addressing the question,” Spears said. “It’s really funny, a lot of people think that I don’t sing live. Usually because I’m dancing so much.”

She continued, “I do have a little bit of playback; it’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time. And nobody really gives me credit for it, y’know?”

So, in case you were wondering, the princess of pop is still the princess of pop