Lindsay Lohan, on the heels of announcing what is sure to be the new Goop and immediately prior to asking Emma Stone to co-star in a movie that already exists, has extended a cordial invitation to three of the most notable powerhouses in Hollywood.

LiLo, the picture of casualness, invited lip sync denier Britney Spears, the now-brunette yoga DJ Paris Hilton, and postpartum Beyoncé to the Mykonos in Greece for her 31st birthday this weekend via Twitter.

“#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend,” she wrote, adding, seemingly as an afterthought: “@Beyonce you too.”

https://twitter.com/lindsaylohan/status/879860937062330368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.vanityfair.com%2Fstyle%2F2017%2F06%2Fbeyonce-lindsay-lohan-birthday

It’s an impeccable lineup — and Twitter has no idea how to react.

pic.twitter.com/s74BZaXreR

— omri (@Omri_Rawrlan) June 28, 2017

None of the A-listers have responded yet to the casual invitation, but considering Queen B just had The Twins™ and Britney’s a little busy performing in Tel Aviv this weekend, Hilton is the only guest who may be able to make the party.

That said, I’m totally free this weekend.

