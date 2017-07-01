If you’ll fly across the world to snag the perfect Instagram, get your GPS ready: we have your next destination.

A Japanese candy store, the Totti Candy Factory in Tokyo’s Harajuku neighborhood, sells rainbow cotton candy the size of your torso. It’s an over-the-top, extravagant, multicolored mountain of spun sugar molded into a perfect layered cone.

It’s also guaranteed to rack you up dozens of Instagram likes (unless your followers are monsters.)

After paying for it, the cotton-candy maker spins five colors of fruit-flavored sugar together into a rainbow cloud so large the store has signs reminding customers not to bump into people with it.

JUST LOOK (and all at over 100 likes.)

I’m done, I swear.

*tries to be reasonable and accept that this is not an appropriate use of money*