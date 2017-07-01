Don’t walk, run away from the ball (and pretty boy Austin Ame’s disingenuous Hemingway persona) with Nike’s new “glass slipper” Air Force shoe.

The sneakers are limited-edition and sole-to-toe covered with rose and turquoise iridescent sequins, Footwear News reports. They also definitely look like something A Cinderella Story‘s Sam Montgomery would wear while playing baseball, strutting her inexplicably trendy “uncool” ensembles in the high school hallways, and escaping from the school dance in a wedding gown to make it back to the diner on time.

The kicks went on sale today at 10 a.m. and cost $200.

