Channel Your Inner Sam Montgomery With Nike’s New Cinderella Shoe

Don’t walk, run away from the ball (and pretty boy Austin Ame’s disingenuous Hemingway persona) with Nike’s new “glass slipper” Air Force shoe.

The sneakers are limited-edition and sole-to-toe covered with rose and turquoise iridescent sequins, Footwear News reports. They also definitely look like something A Cinderella Story‘s Sam Montgomery would wear while playing baseball, strutting her inexplicably trendy “uncool” ensembles in the high school hallways, and escaping from the school dance in a wedding gown to make it back to the diner on time.

The kicks went on sale today at 10 a.m. and cost $200. Buy them now here before they sell out!

If you don’t, quite frankly:

