Listen up, you dumb babies. Fiery ’90s princess Angelica Pickles and the rest of the Rugrats are coming back to life, at least for a little while, in the form of a colorful new handbag collection.

Accessories designer Danielle Nicole is releasing a new Rugrats-themed collection, HelloGiggles reports. The 10-piece Nickelodeon throwbacks will include handbags, backpacks, and more, and will be available in BoxLunch stores July 14.

It’s also nostalgia for a cause: BoxLunch is a division of Hot Topic that provides a meal to homeless shelters for every $10 you spend.

Danielle DiFerdinando, founder of Danielle Nicole, promises “nostalgia and whimsical trends” as well as “bold and bright hues,” Women’s Wear Daily reports.

The designs will be catered to different Rugrats characters and their personalities, and will feature catchphrases like “Get Real,” (no word yet on “dumb babies.”)

The Rugrats line will also be available on Danielle-Nicole.com starting August 14th, and then on Bloomingdales.com beginning in October.

To splurge on glittery ’90s nostalgia or not to splurge… What Would Angelica Do?