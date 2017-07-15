The racist Airbnb host and Trump supporter who cancelled a reservation citing a guest’s race has at last faced consequences.

The host, Tami Barker, has agreed to pay a $5,000 fine, attend a college course in Asian-American studies, personally apologize to the guest, and perform community service at a civil rights organization, the Associated Press reports.

When Airbnb guest Dyne Suh, an Asian-American woman, was three minutes away from the house she rented out through the app, Barker cancelled the reservation claiming a dispute over additional guests (that she had already agreed to) — but it didn’t take long for her true colors to come out.

“I wouldn’t rent to u if u were the last person on earth,” Barker wrote on the app, “One word says it all. Asian,”

When Suh pointed out that this was unfair and that she would complain to Airbnb, Barker responded: “It’s why we have Trump … I will not allow this country to be told what to do by foreigners.”

Suh had booked the Big Bear home as part of a ski trip with her fiancé and friends, and she recounted her experience in a tearful video that has now gone viral.

“I’m an American citizen. This is my home,” Suh says. “It stings. It stings that after living in the US for over 23 years this is what happens. No matter if I follow the law … no matter how well I treat others, it doesn’t matter. If you’re Asian, you’re less than human and people can treat you like trash.”

Suh filed a complaint with both Airbnb (who banned Barker from the platform) and DFEH, which lead to a separate investigation, the Guardian reports.

Suh posted a statement on Facebook expressing her pleasure that Barker will be attending an Asian-American studies course.

“I hope that more victims of discrimination will feel encouraged to come forward with their own stories,” Suh wrote, “Your pain is not insignificant and you are not alone.”