Ryan Reynolds‘ Twitter is hilariously sarcastic and a little grim, much like Deadpool, the Marvel superhero he plays.

For as funny and witty as he may seem, the actor does have a softer side. Reynolds recently took some time out of his schedule to call one of his biggest fans, five-year-old Daniel Downing.

Downing was previously diagnosed with a severe form of cancer called Pontine Giloma. At the beginning of the month, he was told that he had an inoperable brain tumor. His family was determined to get his biggest real life hero to give him a call and Reynolds made their wish come true.

The video of the phone call is so sweet and heartbreaking, but Downing knows how to play his cards. The five-year-old asked Reynolds if they could switch over to FaceTime so he could show Reynolds the Deadpool shirt that he was wearing.

Reynolds was so sweet to the little boy. He even walked him around the set of Deadpool 2 and showed him a sneak peek of the new movie. Downing’s mom said the call lasted 15 minutes, which was perfect because Downing gets tired quickly.

I’m not crying, you’re crying! We’re so happy to see Ryan Reynolds doing work like this and hoping for the best for the whole Downing family.