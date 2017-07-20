When 20-year-old Alisha Jennings-Ulowosuko ordered food to John Hopkins Hospital from Uber Eats on Monday, she promptly forgot about it.

“I had been doing so much at the hospital,” the University of Michigan student told Buzzfeed. Then, when her phone rang, she ignored the call, and instead texted asking who it was.

“Hello your uber eats order is here,” the man responded.

“Oh coming! are you at the main entrance?” she answered quickly.

This is where the exchange turned viral, as the delivery driver deadpanned that he was actually in a helicopter on the roof of the building, mocking her question.

“[John Hopkins] is a massive hospital — there are a million different entrances and branches — so that’s not an unexpected question to ask,” Jennings-Oluwosuko explained. “He was being a smart-ass!”

my ubereats delivery man decided to be a smart ass…… pic.twitter.com/8MrPM5E5Mv — ace (@iamalishajo) July 17, 2017

When she came to the front entrance, the delivery guy was a bit sheepish.

“He goes, ‘you saw what I said, I was just messing around…I come here all the time and I always come into the main entrance,’” she laughed.

The exchange has been retweeted more than 100,000 times and has even prompted apologies from Uber — though most people think it’s hilarious.

I would've given a bigger tip that's hilarious — RickyFTW (@rickyftw) July 18, 2017