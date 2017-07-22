We can now add new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci to the list of people who love the “Dance like no one is watching” quote. (The other members of the club include that girl I sat next to in history class in 7th grade who scribbled it in cursive on her folder with glitter pen and the entirety of the Limited Too accessories department.)

Unfortunately, the newly-minted Trump hire made a faux pas back in 2012 that is haunting him today: he misattributed the unmistakably basic quote to Mark Twain.

“Dance like no one is watching. Sing like no one is listening. Love like you’ve never been hurt and live like its heaven on earth. MarkTwain,” Scaramucci tweeted on June 15, 2012.

Of course, Mark Twain never said this. According to HelloGiggles, the quote is largely attributed to Susanna Clark and Richard Leigh who wrote the eighties hit “Come from the Heart.”

While it’s kind of sweet that the newest White House hire has the sentimental, appreciative affinities of a teenager, Twitter is mercilessly mocking him online by misattributing quotes of their own.

"When you cried, I'd wipe away all of your tears

When you'd scream, I'd fight away all of your fears" -Albert Einstein — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) July 21, 2017

"Don't want to close my eyes,

Don't want to fall asleep, 'cause I'd miss you baby, and I don't want to miss a thing" John Locke — MKP (@MKPinDC) July 21, 2017

Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light

— Ke$ha — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) July 21, 2017

It's been 7 hours and 15 days,

Since you took your love away.

I go out every night and sleep all day,

Since you took your love away.

– Plato — 🇨🇦 Canucklehead 🇨🇦 (@IanMcClelland75) July 21, 2017

Love. Love will keep us together. Think of me, babe, whenever. Some sweet-talking girl comes along…

– Jesus Christ — A Very Simian Christmas (@VitruvianMonkey) July 21, 2017

What is love?

Baby don't hurt me

Don't hurt me

No more.

-W Shakespeare — Travis Luscombe (@TravisLuscombe) July 22, 2017

Rough start. As Mark Twain would say, “Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)/Bein’ so bad got me feelin’ so good/Showin’ you up like I knew that I would.”