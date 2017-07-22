We can now add new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci to the list of people who love the “Dance like no one is watching” quote. (The other members of the club include that girl I sat next to in history class in 7th grade who scribbled it in cursive on her folder with glitter pen and the entirety of the Limited Too accessories department.)
Unfortunately, the newly-minted Trump hire made a faux pas back in 2012 that is haunting him today: he misattributed the unmistakably basic quote to Mark Twain.
“Dance like no one is watching. Sing like no one is listening. Love like you’ve never been hurt and live like its heaven on earth. MarkTwain,” Scaramucci tweeted on June 15, 2012.
https://twitter.com/Scaramucci/status/213702657687293952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fhellogiggles.com%2Fanthony-scaramucci-tweet-2012%2F
Of course, Mark Twain never said this. According to HelloGiggles, the quote is largely attributed to Susanna Clark and Richard Leigh who wrote the eighties hit “Come from the Heart.”
While it’s kind of sweet that the newest White House hire has the sentimental, appreciative affinities of a teenager, Twitter is mercilessly mocking him online by misattributing quotes of their own.
https://twitter.com/jd_evermore/status/888571950896828416
Rough start. As Mark Twain would say, “Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)/Bein’ so bad got me feelin’ so good/Showin’ you up like I knew that I would.”