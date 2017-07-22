Sean Spicer did not have the easiest time as White House press secretary, and at long last he has announced his resignation — though not over Melissa McCarthy’s jarring impression of him, his overuse of the word “period” to accentuate his lies points, or the widespread memes of his time hiding in various shrubbery.

No, Spicer credits Anthony Scaramucci’s appointment as communications director for his resignation, an appointment he “vehemently disagreed” with, the New York Times reports.

And after providing so many months of humor in our darkest hours, the Internet was not prepared to let Spicey go without a few more laughs at his expense in memoriam.

Colbert led the pack with a joke about both his perception of the size of Trump’s inauguration and his use of the word “period” to dismiss all other ideas.

The fact is, Sean Spicer had the largest group ever to attend a going away party. Period. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 21, 2017

Many began mourning Melissa McCarthy’s comic genius on Saturday Night Live.

Spicey out. pic.twitter.com/LAfSm7I7Gz — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer seen leaving the White House today after his firing oops resignation.😅😄😃🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/GpP7um0L6B — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) July 21, 2017

Actual footage of Sean Spicer leaving. pic.twitter.com/wdOpA7c7zn — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 21, 2017

I don't care what y'all haters say but Sean Spicer deserves an Emmy for his Melissa McCarthy impression. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 21, 2017

Others took more nuanced approaches to what this means for our country.

Congratulations Sean Spicer. You've got more guts than Jeff Sessions! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 21, 2017

Now that "goofy friend character" Sean Spicer has been killed off, I think we're officially into the second act of this horror movie. — Liana Maeby (@lianamaeby) July 21, 2017

Goodbye, Spicey.

Now Sean Spicer can get back to his true passion, yelling at servers at Applebee's. — Tim Hanlon (@TimfromDa70s) July 21, 2017

I'm going to miss you my spicy little baked potato. @seanspicer pic.twitter.com/zNlQUa9mn9 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 21, 2017

You will be missed, Melissa McCarthy.