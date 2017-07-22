Sean Spicer did not have the easiest time as White House press secretary, and at long last he has announced his resignation — though not over Melissa McCarthy’s jarring impression of him, his overuse of the word “period” to accentuate his
lies points, or the widespread memes of his time hiding in various shrubbery.
No, Spicer credits Anthony Scaramucci’s appointment as communications director for his resignation, an appointment he “vehemently disagreed” with, the New York Times reports.
And after providing so many months of humor in our darkest hours, the Internet was not prepared to let Spicey go without a few more laughs at his expense in memoriam.
Colbert led the pack with a joke about both his perception of the size of Trump’s inauguration and his use of the word “period” to dismiss all other ideas.
Many began mourning Melissa McCarthy’s comic genius on Saturday Night Live.
Others took more nuanced approaches to what this means for our country.
Goodbye, Spicey.
You will be missed, Melissa McCarthy.