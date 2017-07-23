In the midst of highly-publicized allegations that he is terrorizing his neighbors with his Youtube stunts, social media star Jake Paul has left his Disney Channel show Bizaardvark. The show is in the middle of production for its second season.

“We’ve mutually agreed that Jake Paul will leave his role on the Disney channel series Bizaardvark,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline on Saturday (July 22.) “On behalf of the production company, the cast and crew, we thank Jake for his good work on the TV series for the past 18 months and extend our best wishes to him.”

Paul’s name has been circulating in media outlets and on Twitter after a TV interview in which he reacted with nonchalance to his neighbors’ complaints. His West Hollywood neighbors allege that the 20-year-old’s Youtube videos involve lighting furniture on fire (the flames reached the top of his house), publicizing his address so that fans can find him, throwing raucous parties, and more. One neighbor told the news station that the area has gone from a “nice, quiet street” to something resembling “a war zone.”

Despite the negative press the Youtube star garnered from dabbing on the news (a sentence I did not think I would ever have to type) Paul insists that he is leaving the show of his own accord.

“Long story short… my team, Disney Channel, and I have come to the agreement it’s finally time for me to move on from the Disney family and Bizaardvark,” he wrote, “I have outgrown the channel and feel it’s time to move forward in my career. At this point in time, I am wanting to focus more on my personal brand, my YouTube channel, business ventures, growing Team 10, and working on more adult acting roles.”

Here’s hoping his career progress involves personal growth as well.