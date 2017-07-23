There is something about Kool-Aid Bursts that were far superior to other ’90s drinks. They were sugary enough to make your parents wince, trendy enough to get slipped in the grocery cart anyhow when no one was looking, and once they were open, there was no going back — you had to finish the entire bottle.

At least, until now. Twitter user Chandler discovered this week that by turning the plastic twist top upside down, the nostalgic beverage can be preserved for a later time.

Of course, we all could have used this information 15 years ago, but that doesn’t make it any less mind-blowing.

“After all my years drinking these, I finally figured out that you can reverse the top and close it again,” Chandler tweeted on Friday (July 21.)

After all my years drinking these, I finally figured out that you can reverse the top and close it again pic.twitter.com/k82WmMXIJN — Chandler (@PeIicans) July 22, 2017

The tweet is up to 137k likes and 65k retweets at time of writing, as ’90s kids mourn the bottles of Kool-Aid they have wasted unnecessarily over the years. Of course, not everyone has ever needed a way to preserve leftovers.

……………..this is news to me, because i always finish them within seconds — Gentleman Wolfpig (@GentleWolfpig) July 22, 2017

Some are speechless with awe.

All these years pic.twitter.com/1fyKR4CozH — Alexa, play marvins room, full volume (@alexamercedez) July 22, 2017

Others are a bit warier of how effective the hack is.

False alarm 😂😂😂 they still drip 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HBxuSMkGCk — 🧚🏽‍♀️👑🦄✨🌸™ (@thenubiannn_) July 22, 2017

This hack is now available for all of your present-day Kool-Aid Bursts needs. (’90s nostalgia party? Late-night snack? The options are endless.) Oh yeah.