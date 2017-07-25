Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Edition Makeup: What’s Inside & Details

VIEW GALLERY

Kylie Jenner always makes a special makeup box to celebrate her birthday, which is on August 10. This year is no different and does not disappoint. The soon to be 20-year-old is ringing in her birthday with an all pink everything box. The reality show star posted to her Snapchat, kylizzlemynizzl, everything that is inside the box. She swatched all the new products as well.

The Birthday Edition will be available August 1 at 3 PM PST. The Birthday Edition will set you back $175. The individual prices for each product are listed below.

The Birthday Edition includes:

2 Ultra Glows, $14 each

Kylie debuted Ultra Glows with her last makeup box the Vacation Edition. These two Ultra Glows are in new shades Queen and King. Queen is a light pink shimmer and King is a champagne gold shimmer.

6 Mini Matte Liquid Lipsticks, $36

The Birthday Edition set also comes with six Mini Matte Liquid Lipsticks. Unlike her Vacation Edition set the Matte Liquid Lipsticks are different shades then her Velvet Liquid Lipsticks. Going up the arm the matte shades are One Wish, Baby Girl, Angel, August Bug aka June Bug, All Nighter and Gorg.

She renamed her shade June Bug to August Bug to fit with her birthday theme, the color is still the same. Baby Girl and Gorg are from her collaboration with her sister Khloé Kardashian.

6 Mini Velvet Liquid Lipsticks, $36

The Birthday Set also includes six Mini Velvet Liquid Lipsticks. These shades are different than The Matte Minis. Going up the arm the velvet shades are LA, Party Girl, Birthday Suit, Sprinkle, Commando and Surprise Me.

Eyeshadow Palette, $54

The new eyeshadow palette called I Want It All comes with nine eyeshadows, one blush and one highlighter. The palette sticks to her theme of being shades of pink and gold tones. The nine shawdows from top right to left are Birthday Girl, Buttercream Frosting, Party Time, Forever Young, The New Black, New Year New Me, 1942, Celebrate and Midnight. The blush is called Cheers and it’s a soft pink with a hint of shimmer. The highlight is Confetti and it’s a sparkly rosé color.

2 Glosses, $15 each

The two glosses are Cherry Pie and Cupcake and are ultra pigmented and glossy. Cherry Pie is a bright glossy red and Cupcake is a peachy pink color.

1 Lip Kit, $30

The lip kit is called Twenty and comes with a liquid lipstick and lip liner. It’s a matte mauve pink color.

1 Makeup Bag, $36

The makeup bag has Kylie’s signature dripping lip decal on it. The bag is a glittery pink color to match the theme of her Birthday Edition set.

4 Brushes, $30

The Birthday Edition set comes with four brushes. This is the first time Kylie has made multiple brushes. The first brush is an angled fluffy brush good for highlight. The second is a rounded blending eyeshadow brush. Third is a tapered eyeshadow brush perfect for creases. The fourth is a small flat eyeshadow brush good for depositing pigments and glitter. The brushes are pink like everything else in the box.

1 Limited Edition Secret Gift, $60

The limited edition secret gift is your very own rhinestone encrusted liquid lipstick. Kylie has a custom collection of all of her liquid lipsticks with encrusted crystals. She frequently snaps them. The shade is Candy one of her original shades.