A transcript from a phone conversation between Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and President Trump was made public Thursday, and while the combative chat is illuminating for several reasons, the Internet has latched onto one phrase in particular.

The two leaders discussed the deal made under the Obama administration for the U.S. to accept refugees from offshore detention centers near Australia, a deal which Trump made clear he is no large fan of.

“I guarantee you they are bad,” he said of the refugees, “That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people.”

That’s Local Milk People™. What do the local milk people do? How does one work for them? Does it involve milking cows, or perhaps hand-delivering glass bottles of milk to peoples’ doorsteps in bottles? Does Trump himself have a local milk person who brings him his milk? What kind of milk do we think he would ask for? Why is that Anchorman quote all I can think about right now?

Twitter has questions.

If Trump was looking to avoid mockery online…