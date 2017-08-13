It’s safe to say that Justin Bieber has little trouble dating amazing women; how could you with a track record that includes Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin?

Still, that doesn’t mean he can date whoever he wants to — a fact that was made abundantly clear when he tried to slide into a gym’s DMs to get the name of their employee.

According to Jessica Gober, an employee from Fitness on Broughton, JBiebs messaged the gym after seeing a photo of her on their Instagram page.

“Did this actually just happen,” Gober wrote on Twitter with screenshots of the exchange, “lmao Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF.”

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

The receipts Gober shared are alleged, but either way, she isn’t too interested — she’s taken.

I've got everything I need right here 💓 pic.twitter.com/mET9XXkM8d — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 10, 2017

I, however, am not, so… @JustinBieber something to think about.