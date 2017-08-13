VIEW GALLERY

Kylie Jenner has been continuously proving herself to be more than just living off of the Kardashians’ success. She has launched a joint clothing company with her sister Kendall, started her own makeup line and now, started her own solo spin-off from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The mini docu-series will be following Kylie, her BFFs and glam squad around. The show is meant to show everyone the real Kylie Jenner. We have watched Kylie grow up through Keeping Up With The Kardashians and her own social media. It is interesting to watch her through her very own TV show, showing us herself and her life from her own perspective.

Keep scrolling for more Life of Kylie details and how you can stream episode three.

Life of Kylie Season 1, Episode 3 Viewing Details

Date: August 13, 2017

Time: 9:00 P.M.

TV Channel: E!

Season: 1

Episode: 3

Starring: Kylie Jenner

How To Watch Life of Kylie Season 1, Episode 3 Online

You can watch the next episode for free on E! Now website if you are already a customer of a participating cable provider.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream Life of Kylie online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

You can also watch Life of Kylie through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computers or mobile devices for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue package includes E! and costs $25 a month, but like DIRECTV NOW you can sign up for a free seven-day trial and if you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

How To Watch Life of Kylie Season 1, Episode 3 On Mobile

Simply download the E! News app via the Apple Store or Google Play. Make sure to have your username and password for your cable or satellite provider on hand so that you can properly log into your account.

You can live stream Life of Kylie through DIRECTV NOW’s mobile app. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. The app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores.

You can watch Life of Kylie through Sling TV’s app for Android, Apple and Windows phones. You can sign up for the free seven-day trial or sign up for the $25 Blue package that includes E!.