Today, on Women’s Equality Day, it seems all-too-appropriate to talk about Gal Gadot, and her gorgeous and historic portrayal of Wonder Woman. Fortunately, the 32-year-old Israeli actress is a proud feminist and role model herself, a fact that is beautifully highlighted in her powerful new Rolling Stone cover interview.

“People always ask me, ‘Are you a feminist?'” Gadot explains in the interview to writer Alex Morris. “And I find the question surprising, because I think, ‘Yes, of course. Every woman, every man, everyone should be a feminist. Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.'”

They are words that Wonder Woman would no doubt sign off on. The female-directed film is currently the highest-grossing live-action movie ever directed by a woman, and many critics and viewers alike are hoping that the sales will dispel the prevailing myth that women superheroes cannot be profitable.

Gadot also delves into sexism and micro-aggressions she herself has experienced in her day-to-day life as a woman, a life that has taken her from a self-sabotaging Miss Universe contestant (she wasn’t interested in winning) to working as a combat trainer in the IDF to law school to, finally, acting.

“I’ve had my moments where I’ve felt like men were misbehaving – nothing sexual, but inappropriate in a sexist way,” she explains. “Dismissive. Life wasn’t always rosy and peachy for me as a woman in the world.”

Perhaps this “misbehaving” was part of the reason she was reluctant to tell her Justice League co-stars she was pregnant.

“I didn’t want attention,” she continues. “The default should be that women get the job done, but there’s a long way to go and a lot of reprogramming that needs to be done to both genders.”

The entirety of her interview almost matches her character in eloquence, passion, and tenacity, proving there is no better actress to continue on in the lauded and historic part.

“Being a woman is a strength,” she concludes, “In so many ways.”