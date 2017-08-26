Sometimes the Internet is an inexplicably beautiful thing.

Thanks to one passionate Missy Elliot fan, 32,000 people (as of August 26) have signed a Change.org petition to replace a Confederate statue in Portsmouth, Virginia with one of the iconic rapper.

Elliot hails from the town, and many fans find her to be a much better representation of a “true Portsmouth native hero” than the controversial statue currently in place.

“Who better to encapsulate the culture and spirit of the city enshrined in a new monument than Grammy Award-winning rapper, dancer, and record producer Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott?” the originator of the petition, Nathan Coflin, wrote. “Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it.”

The petition goes on to cite Elliot’s impressive career and lack of slaves as reasons she should be cemented as a statue.

“Hailing from humble beginnings as the only child of a power company dispatcher and a welder at Portsmouth’s lauded naval shipyard, she rose to become a platinum recording artist with over 30-million albums sold. All this without even once owning a slave.”

The supa dupa fly rapper herself is touched by the petition, and took to Twitter to say as much.

I don't know what to say🙏🏾 just to see this warms my heart and it's so humbling to me🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 19, 2017

There has been a swelling of calls to remove Confederate statues after the fatal violence in Charlottesville in order to stop commemorating and applauding racist figures in American history. For this town at least, a Missy Elliot statue seems as good a solution as any.