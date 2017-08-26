The moment word leaked that Beyonce was in labor, rumors began swirling about our future saviors the twins’ names. Some news outlets reported in the early hours that The Twins™ were named after their parents and given the names Shawn (after Dad’s given name Shawn Carter) and Bea (pronounced like beehive.)

While the internet quickly embraced those options, the rumors were dispelled once a Bey & Jay-run company filed the paperwork for trademark on the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, a step that felt as much for the good of their yearning public as the twins themselves.

Now, Jay-Z is revealing the meaning behind the names of the two-month old beacons of hope in this cruel, tragedy-ridden world.

“Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” the “Empire State of Mind” rapper shared to Rap Radar hosts Elliot Wilson and Brian Miller, confirming long-held suspicions. “Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”

*tips hat*

The 47-year-old father also explained his decision to take some time off to be with the twins before launching into his tour schedule.

“I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months to just really bond and see their fingers and s— like that,” he said. “They’ll be with me [on tour] anyway, but I’m just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I’m not doing anything, I’m just focused on them. I’m not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That’s why the tour is so far away from the release of the album.”

In the meantime, we will be waiting for news and photos of the twins with bated breath, projecting all of our society’s increasing desperation, disillusionment, and buried hopes onto these two tiny newborns.