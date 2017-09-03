Say what you will about the much beloved-despised-beloved-despised-again Taylor Swift, but she knows how to make an entrance.

After coming back from the dead (she does it all the time) last week with the fierce and, well, problematic diss track “Look What You Made Me Do,” the 27-year-old is attempting to reclaim her narrative yet again, releasing “…Ready For It” early this morning (September 3.)

The new track features Swift rapping, a heavy beat drop, Caribbean influences, and verse after verse of lyrics pointed at her ex (and current) boyfriends, giving listeners plenty to pore over. The country-turned-pop (turned rap?) star is capturing the headlines of every online media outlet, and there are already slews of think pieces analyzing the lyrics and who exactly she is talking rapping about. Needless to say, her fans have lost any semblance of chill — at least online.

Was not ready for Taylor Swift to release #ReadyForIt *warms up voice* IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) September 3, 2017

https://twitter.com/musicnewsfact/status/904323566669148160

Me: Ugh, I hate sports. *Taylor Swift previews #ReadyForIt during a game* Me: pic.twitter.com/ULO3pLCYlx — Elana Brooke Fishman (@elanafishman) September 3, 2017

Honestly, Taylor Swift releasing an edgy rap song about being in love is such a Taylor Swift thing to do. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) September 3, 2017

I CALLED IT. She put out a song that would cause buzz first and immediately follows up with a sure fire hit.

Taylor Swift – #ReadyForIt — Erik Zachary (@ErikZ) September 3, 2017

Taylor Swift outdid Taylor Swift on the same week Taylor Swift outdid Taylor Swift with the record made by Taylor Swift #ReadyForIt — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) September 3, 2017

https://twitter.com/tswiftnation/status/904330944307396608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fa12165189%2Ftaylor-swift-twitter-reactions%2F

At least judging by the romantic lyrics, the old Taylor may not be totally gone. Listen to the full track and form your own reaction here.