Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty line dropped Thursday (September 7), and the 40 shades of foundation aren’t the only product garnering a high level of buzz online.

The singer’s unwavering love and devotion to marijuana has fans convinced that her blotting papers double as rolling papers, and you cannot tell them otherwise.

The Invisimatte blotting paper, priced at $16, is “made with natural botanical fibers in the same expert technique as traditional Japanese paper,” “with a continuous pinky-nude scroll that lets you choose your perfect-size sheet every time.”

The packaging and the mere fact that the papers can be cut at any length does make them bear a strong resemblance to rolling papers, and one brave soul even lit up with the blotting papers to test the hypothesis.

Rihanna released pink rolling papers.

It’s not inconceivable that the woman who dressed up as a pot leaf for Halloween in 2012 would dream up such a multipurpose product, but for now at least, it’s probably best to use the blotting papers for their intended purpose — absorbing excess facial oils.

