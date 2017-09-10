Sharon Osbourne slammed Kim Kardashian‘s nude selfies in a controversial interview published this week, going so far as to call her a “ho,” and the famous emoji ambassador has at last responded.

“Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism!” Osbourne told The Telegraph.

“Those girls live off their bodies, half of LA has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress. And listen: God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

*inhales deeply* There’s a lot to unpack here, most notably the fact that slut-shaming a woman for publicly embracing her body — and for the number of men she’s slept with — does not exactly advance the fight for gender equality. Kim’s nude selfies may not make her feminist, but they also don’t make her not a feminist, a point Osbourne seems to be missing.

In 2016, Osbourne posted her own nude selfie to Instagram, writing: “@kimkardashian you inspired me! #liberated #thetalk,” but she seems to have, well, pivoted.

Now Kardashian is responding to the slut-shaming interview.

“First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that,” she clarified at a Harper’s Bazaar event Friday, Us Weekly reports. “So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous.”

“I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful,” she continued. “But I’ve never been like the ‘free the nipple’ kind of girl so…if I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look. So she kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid.”

Kim’s nude selfies have always elicited a number of varying reactions from the public, and she is certainly not perfect. That said, Osbourne’s policing comments were not in the name of feminism.