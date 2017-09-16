Kesha’s Message Supporting Selena Gomez & Lady Gaga Is A Must-Read

This week, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga both went public about their health struggles to fans, opening up about a kidney transplant and fibromyalgia pain respectively.

Lady Gaga was forced to cancel a concert in Brazil due to “severe physical pain,” days after getting candid about her fibromyalgia and chronic pain on Twitter.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

As for Gomez, she posted an Instagram on Thursday (September 14) explaining to her fans the full reason why she was not out promoting her music full-time.

“I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus,” she wrote. “Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made.” She also thanked her friend, actress Francia Raisa, for donating her kidney, the “ultimate gift and sacrifice.”

Yesterday evening (September 16), Kesha — who has been outspoken about struggling with an eating disorder, anxiety, and depression — took to Instagram to praise both of these women for their outspokenness and to wish them all of the best in their recovery.

“My heart is with @selenagomez and @ladygaga,” she wrote. “We’re all human & need self care. i hope both these icons heal safe & feel good. such wonderful role models for being so honest with a very critical world. – K.”

All three of these women have fought to overcome mental and physical obstacles, and watching them cheer and uplift one another is empowering and important. Equally important is the fact the Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez are being so open about their ailments. Gaga’s original tweet is littered with messages of recognition: “I have fibromyalgia and I struggle with it everyday.” “I’m disabled with chronic pain.” “I know exactly how you feel.”

Opening a dialogue and helping people with invisible illnesses like lupus and fibromyalgia to feel less alone is an amazing use of celebrity platform, and I applaud all three of these women for using theirs for good.