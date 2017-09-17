Demi Lovato is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights; during the Billboard Awards in 2016, she wore a transgender bathroom tee while performing as a way of making a statement, and she won GLAAD’s Vanguard Award the same year.

The 25-year-old “Cool For the Summer” singer has also revealed that the popular song is about “bicuriousity.”

Still, she won’t label her own sexuality yet to fans who are clamoring for information — and she should not have to.

“I love who I love and I feel like I look at everybody who is outspoken about who they are as an inspiration and that’s it,” she told PrideSource in a recent interview. “I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is.”

The singer grows frustrated with interviewers who only want to talk about her sex life instead of what her music means to her.

“I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I’m passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music.”

Ever since Lovato was spotted holding hands with DJ Lauren Abedini at Disneyland, rumors have been swirling about the pop star’s sexuality. While she has immense influence and platform to promote LGBTQ+ rights, everyone’s coming out is personal and entirely up to them — even when they’re famous. She has the right to do so (or not do so) whenever she feels comfortable.

“I answer a lot of questions in my documentary,” she continued, referring to Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, which drops October 12 on Youtube. “Because if ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0xROMPZ5N8

