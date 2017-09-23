When I was in high school, I took full advantage of the “You can have a notecard for the exam” rule, especially for math and science-based classes where the equations came about as naturally to me as space flight or the flute (trust.)

I used practice notecards to make sure everything fit. I scrawled so small I had to strain to read my own handwriting. I guarded the sheet from water stains and accidental recycling with abandon.

This week, a college student outsmarted the system by picking up on a technicality most other students missed. Professor Reb Beatty, the business administration professor at Anne Arundel Community College, allowed his students to bring in “3-by-5” notecards to the first exam of the semester — and failed to specify the units. One student, Elijah Bowen, skirted his rule by bringing in a 3×5 FOOT cheat sheet instead, The Daily Dot reports.

“As precise as I am, apparently I never specified inches and therefore yes, it was allowed,” Beatty wrote on Facebook alongside an image of Bowen with his enormous poster board. “Well played and lesson learned for me.”

The post has been circulating on Twitter and shared nearly 100,000 times at time of writing. Students cannot help but applaud Bowen’s creativity and cheek in bending the rules.