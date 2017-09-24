It has been nearly 48 hours since the Kylie Jenner pregnancy news broke, and the youngest Jenner has yet to comment on the rumors — which isn’t to say news outlets haven’t been looking for confirmation elsewhere.

The Cut approached momager Kris Jenner at the Bottega Veneta show and asked for answers on her rumored new client grandchild.

“I just woke up this morning. [Kylie]’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening,” she said when asked if she knew the news was going to break.

“Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment,” she added.

Well, she certainly isn’t DENYING anything. People reports that Kylie and Travis Scott, “started telling friends a few weeks ago” and that “the family has known for quite some time.”

If we know the Kardashian matriarch, she is handling the press and working with Kylie on distributing a couture onesie line as we speak. In the meantime, here I will wait, the picture of patience and serenity, until someone confirms this news.