Meghan Markle’s Ex Is Making A TV Show About Being Left For A British Prince

If you were looking for indisputable evidence that Meghan Markle‘s ex-husband is Petty Wap Petty White Petty Crocker, producer Trevor Engelson is creating a scripted comedy TV show about a man whose wife leaves him for — gasp! — a British prince.

Granted, it’s a fictional show, and Markle and Engelson had been divorced for three years when she fell for Prince Harry, but that doesn’t make this post-breakup move any less entertaining.

According to Deadline, the show’s premise is: “Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level.”

The show originates from a conversation between Engelson and fellow producer Dan Farah about what it would be like if he and Markle had kids and had to share custody with the British Royal Family.

*pretends to decide whether I will watch this show, which sounds like a delightful mix between The Prince & Me and Parenthood*

As for Markle, she likely won’t mind her ex’s career move. After all, judging by her recent Vanity Fair interview, she’s living an IRL fairytale, with birds helping her to get dressed in the morning and an upbeat instrumental soundtrack following her everywhere she goes.

“I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”