These 280-Character Tweets Prove That We Only Need 140

In a controversial move, Twitter began to unroll a 280 character limit on tweets this week, sampling the option with select users. In doing so, Twitter is also alarming longtime fans of the app who cannot grapple with such a profound change and who enjoy the concise format of 140 characters.

Disgruntled Twitter users are making their dissatisfaction known by putting the extra 140 characters to use in the most annoying ways possible. It takes ingenuity, the pointed obnoxiousness 280 character-testers have managed to channel, with song lyrics, purposeful meandering, or just blatant repetition.

Hey guys! I feel SO sorry for those of you who have to abbreviate tweets because you only have 140 characters. Soooooooo lame! Anyway, what's everyone doing today? I'm just type-type-typing away! SO many characters! Talk to you soon. #blessed #280characters #abcdefg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 27, 2017

Twitter just gave me 280 characters. Big mistake. SOME

BODY

ONCE

TOLD

ME

THE

WORLD

IS

GONNA

ROLL

ME,

I

AIN'T

THE

SHARPEST

TOOL

IN

THE

SHED. SHE

WAS

LOOKIN

KIND

OF

DUMB

WITH

HER

FINGER

AND

HER

THUMB

IN

THE

SHAPE

OF

AN

L

ON

HER

FORHEAD. WELL,

THE

YEARS

START

COMING

AND — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) September 28, 2017

ah, it seems i have access to 280 characters now. i, like many others, would like to use this extra space to bring up something that is dear and important to me. something that will challenge the mind of the average person- now tell me, what if stuart little, the mouse.. was goth — goth turtle (@dubstep4dads) September 28, 2017

Looks like I've got 240 characters but I'll keep on typing until that becomes obvious and oh yes how annoying I can pontificate on forever like a James Joyce stream of consciousness but much more boring and still it isn't over more to come amazing stupid — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) September 28, 2017

Smh people said Twitter would turn into a diary with this 280 character limit. For starters, I ate Taco Bell this morning. Is that weird? It was at 5 AM. 12 hours ago. That's like 720 min. The concept of time is nuts. Oh cool I have 61 characters left. 26 now. 18 now. 10 now. 4 n — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) September 28, 2017

Of course, some users are more concerned about President Trump having more characters to provoke world wars with. Others are calling Twitter out for adding characters while doing little to combat harassment on the app. Others still despise the extra characters, but feel a bit left out that they are not the Chosen Ones to test the move.

It’s possible we will all come around to a more verbose Twitter. If you resent the change but still want to feel included, you too can learn how to implement 140 characters too many here.