Taylor Swift is trying to prove she has a bad reputation, but her recent act isn’t helping that image. Taylor can’t stray from her sweet side. Billboard reported that Taylor sent multiple bouquets of flowers to Los Angeles Police Department Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, California. One of their off-duty officers was shot at the Las Vegas shooting while attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder shared a photo of one of the bouquets. The photo is of one of the “smaller arrangements” that the singer sent over.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZw8d1QnjO0/

The LAPD shared the many arrangement notes that Taylor sent to their officer, Deb. They also shared more photos of the different flower arrangements that were sent over. Taylor spared no expense.

Taylor was one of the many celebrities who tweeted about the shooting. She tweeted, “There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families.”

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

Taylor’s act may seem small, but the singer’s outreach has had a great impact on the LAPD. The LAPD tweeted saying they had several off-duty offficers at the festival but so far they only know of one who is injured.

Our thought/prayers are with those affected by the Las Vegas mass shooting. One #LAPD off duty ofcr shot & expected to recover #PrayForVegas pic.twitter.com/lUbEMNjm11 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

The mass shooting in Las Vegas was the deadliest in America’s history. Right now, 58 people died and over 500 were injured.