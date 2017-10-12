VIEW GALLERY

A few days before Chester Bennington, Linkin Park’s frontman, took his own life him and the band filmed a Carpool Karaoke: The Series. After Chester’s death was confirmed James Corden, who is the host of the show, said that they will not air the episode unless Chester’s family allows it. Chester’s family okayed the video and it went live today.

The episode has Chester, the other Linkin Park members and actor Ken Jeong singing well-known hits including some of Linkin Parks own songs. The four-some sing “Sweet Home Alabama,” Under the Bridge,” “Hey Ya,” and Linkin Park’s “Numb.”

Talinda Bennington, Chester’s wife, announced that the family gave the show their blessing last week but never gave a reason what made them decided to air it. Today when she shared a streaming link to the episode she included the hashtags, #MakeChesterProud and #fuckdepression.

Now everyone can remember Chester smiling, singing and laughing. The video posted on Linkin Parks’ Facebook page already has over 2.5 million views. There will also be a tribute show for Chester at the Hollywood Bowl later this month on October 27.

Chester’s band and many other artists have spoken out about Chester and sharing happy memories of him. Hopefully, this Carpool Karaoke will help keep those happy memories alive.