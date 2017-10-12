VIEW GALLERY

James Charles, everyone’s second favorite YouTube makeup star to hate on (the first is Jeffree Star), posted a tutorial on Pennywise makeup. Now if you’ve been keeping tabs on all things James Charles drama then you know that James dragged the movie It when it came out.

Going to see IT! It's been a long time coming but I'm so excited to finally watch myself on the big screen 🤡 — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 8, 2017

He deleted his criticisms of the movie, but he called It “awful” and “predictable.” Finn Wolfhard, who starred in It, responded to James harsh tweet.

Why are you on your phone in the movie theater? Rule 1. https://t.co/Z2rm2phkbI — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) September 10, 2017

James loves a good controversy, don’t we all, and created a Pennywise the clown makeup tutorial full on knowing that it would stir the cup of tea he has been keeping warm since he dragged It.

most ironic makeup tutorial in history coming next week lmao 🎈 pic.twitter.com/QQvb6tb9CJ — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 7, 2017

James said his fans requested a Pennywise tutorial, but everyone still asked if you didn’t like the movie why be fake and do it?

probably bc you said you didn't like the movie now you're doing a tutorial pic.twitter.com/ABsXEMOQwE — 🎄 (@jackypano) October 7, 2017

But James doesn’t give a damn because even if you hate watch his tutorial he will still be making that coin and in the end of the day that’s what matters, right?

me sleeping next week when my IT tutorial goes live & half of the views are from angry stans calling me a hypocrite bc I said I hated it pic.twitter.com/bpqfCBvZ7N — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 7, 2017

People don’t think so and are dragging James for being fake and starting drama for money.

you said it wasn’t a good movie, and now you’re making a tutorial on it just because you know you’ll get views and backlash which = money ?? — meg (@finntozierr) October 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/allwehaveistom/status/916710680157442050

it’s just funny because you’re only on youtube for the money. content creating is a passion, not just for financial purposes. oh my gosh. — jorja (@peachplumtroye) October 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/wiIIgrhms/status/917440030444048386

Not even the cast of It could ignore James hypocritical ways.

when you decide to exploit a movie that you hate for money & attention cause why not — 「Wyatt Oleff」 (@FelloWyatt) October 9, 2017

It's not that I'm trying to be mean or roast anyone here, I get it, it's just business. Not a big deal. Just how the internet works. — 「Wyatt Oleff」 (@FelloWyatt) October 9, 2017

If you haven’t noticed James LOVES drama so you bet his contoured faced replied to Wyatt Ghouleff.

I’m not apologizing for doing a tutorial my followers asked for I promise sister — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 9, 2017

I get that and it's totally fine. Just making a joke here on my end. — 「Wyatt Oleff」 (@FelloWyatt) October 9, 2017

It’s not funny though? I’ve already said a million times you guys killed it in the movie & have apologized, you knew this “joke” was going — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 9, 2017

to result in me getting dragged left and right once again. I have a ton of respect for all of you guys but this is uncalled for. — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 9, 2017

oop sorry bout that lol. I can't control people, but I'll try to make sure that they aren't jerks to you again. Very sorry. — 「Wyatt Oleff」 (@FelloWyatt) October 9, 2017

In response to this conversation, Wyatt tweeted out to fans to stop being mean to James.

Guys, @jamescharles is just doing his job. His fans asked for the tutorial so he gave it. We're human, we make mistakes. Don't be a jerk. — 「Wyatt Oleff」 (@FelloWyatt) October 9, 2017

Everything seems good, right? WRONG.

💙💙 thank you sister — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 9, 2017

brother** but ok — 「Wyatt Oleff」 (@FelloWyatt) October 9, 2017

we’re all sisters down here 🎈 — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 9, 2017

You know what this strange drama needs? Another cast member from It jumping in!

mmm but stop tho — Nicholas Hamilton (@Nic_Hamilton) October 9, 2017

This Twitter response sums up how we all feel about this drama.

All over a makeup tutorial. Wow.