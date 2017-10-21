Lulu The Black Lab Flunked Out Of Bomb School Because ‘She Wasn’t Interested’

Lulu the black lab puppy might not be in the CIA anymore, but she is still a very good girl.

The CIA posted a thread to Twitter this week that captured the Internet’s hearts, announcing that one of their puppies-in-training has failed out of bomb-detecting school.

“Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for them,” the organization wrote. “We’re sad to announce that a few weeks into training, Lulu began to show signs that she wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odors.”

Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn't for them

While sometimes the puppies get distracted or hungry or want to play, it became clear that Lulu just didn’t have a passion for her career.

“Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives,” the account continued. “Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself.”

Her story resonated with more than a few people who are also “clearly no longer enjoying” themselves at their jobs and who support Lulu in her indifference.

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending: Lulu has been adopted by her handler and “now enjoys her days playing w his kids & a new friend, & sniffing out rabbits & squirrels in the backyard.”

We’re so proud of her in her early retirement.

lulu, welcome to the resistance https://t.co/QtCzeYlzdt — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) October 19, 2017