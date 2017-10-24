VIEW GALLERY

Halloween is right around the corner and along with the fun excitement of the holiday comes a lot of anxiety. You probably want to be cute and original, but you also probably don’t want to spend $75 on a costume. One night isn’t worth your entire savings, especially when the internet can help. It’s hard to find something creative while on a budget, but there are solutions.

Here are nine cute costume ideas you can DIY without having to resort to a diet of Ramen for the rest of October.

1. Mermaid

All you need is a sequined bra (this one is only $9.99) and a tight-fitting pencil skirt (or you can buy a sequined skirt if you’re not on a tight budget) and you’ve transformed into a mermaid. If you want to get even more intense, you can use fishnets to paint ethereal mermaid scales on your face. Watch this tutorial to see the step-by-step process:

2. Mummy

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMLvmnlAbB2/?tagged=mummycostume

You literally just need a white T-shirt for this costume. Start by cutting horizontal strips directly across the shirt. Once you’re done cutting, finish off by tying and knotting the strips together. Finally, go ahead and start wrapping yourself in the strips. You can check step-by-step instructions on how to achieve this look here. Watch the video below for an in-depth look on how to get this sleek and mummy-friendly ponytail.

3. Bunny/Cat/Mouse/Any Animal With Ears

This costume is probably the easiest, cheapest and most revealing if you’re looking for something sexy. You can use whatever lingerie you already have in your closet and pair it with animal ears you can find at your local dollar store. Put those together and voila! You’re a sexy, furry, unidentified animal thing.

4. Vampire

https://www.instagram.com/p/Baoj_1zBZB5/?tagged=vampire

You don’t need to shell out over $20 for fake vampire fangs when you can just make your own at home! All you need are fake nails, which you can find at the dollar store, and orthodontic gum (like this one on sale at Walgreens for $2.39!). File your nails down to your desired length and shape and stick them onto your teeth using the dental gum, then pair your fangs with any lingerie or corsets you have lying around in your house. Watch this tutorial below for DIY vampire makeup:

5. Cleopatra

You literally just need a white bed sheet for this costume. Yes, that’s it. If you want to get fancy, you can glue some metallic leaves (these ones are only $1.90) onto a headband and get a wig. Target sells this Cleopatra wig for only $12. For a breakdown on how to achieve this look with Cleopatra-inspired makeup, watch this easy tutorial below.

6. TLC

Your trio can get in on the fun with this classic TLC set of looks. It may look expensive, but it doesn’t have to be, thanks to this how-to guide.

7. Joanne the Scammer

Scam your way through Halloween with a faux-fur coat, a mustache, red lipstick and a blonde wig like this one on sale at Spirit Halloween for $16.99.

8. Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Dresses Up As Rob Kardashian For Halloween-https://t.co/DJwT7aI8xW pic.twitter.com/v9NTEx0uHD — Customized SMS (@customizedsms) November 2, 2016

Relive the glory days of Rob and Chyna before things went left… very left. For Rob, all you need is an LA baseball cap, an oversized black T-shirt and jeans. For Chyna, a blonde wig and a faux baby bump will do. This baby bump is only $9.99.

Happy Halloween!