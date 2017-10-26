VIEW GALLERY

Celebs are just like us! Wardrobe malfunctions happen to the best of us, even those in the public eye with a whole glam team. You can’t always control your outfit when you’re strutting down a red carpet or performing in front of millions. Shay Mitchell and Dakota Johnson have publicly experienced this, and most recently, our queen Chrissy Teigen also had her own wardrobe malfunction.

Chrissy pretty much owns the social media game, from her clapback-filled Twitter to her constantly updated Snapchat. Her assistant, Christine, helps with filtering, and she recently did this when she called Chrissy out for a nip slip. I mean, just assistant things? See the screenshot Chrissy tweeted out.

What is it like being an assistant in Hollywood, you ask? pic.twitter.com/Eo4qolTLxK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

Kind of your typical text conversation, right? Besides updates on the search for specific products to appointment confirmations, Christine also texted her boss about a Snapchat-captured wardrobe malfunction. She wrote, “FYI your nipple was fully out in one of your snaps. I deleted it.”

Right on cue, Twitter users started inquiring about job opportunities.

If being Chrissy’s assistant means hanging with her night and day, having one-sided text convos, and casually pointing out her wardrobe malfunctions, sign me up.