Kris Jenner may be a full-time momager, but she was willing to step into an entirely new role this weekend.

The meme-inspiring, career-managing queen officiated Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham’s wedding Friday (October 27), making all wedding ceremonies for the rest of time obsolete.

According to People, 120 guests attended the ceremony at a hotel in in Palm Springs, including American Horror Story actress Billie Lourd, Chelsea Clinton, Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more.

“It’s just amazing when you find someone who kind of teaches you to love yourself more,” Haynes said to the outlet. “The really great thing about being with Jeff is that since we got together my relationships with my friends have gotten better, my family relationships have gotten better. When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead.”

The theme was “Cher meets a Guns ‘N Roses video,” Leatham explained, to accompany his proposal, which was to Cher’s “I Got You Babe.” There was also a black-and-white dress code for the guests.

Congratulations, Colton and Jeff! And Kris — you’re doing amazing, sweetie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BavduZAgXDX/